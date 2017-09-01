Backstreet Boys Want Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo for New Music

By Scott T. Sterling

If Backstreet Boys have their way, the boy-band legends will be lighting up dance floors with high-energy EDM beats.

During a new interview with ET, the band expressed a keen interest in working with some of dance music’s biggest names for their upcoming tenth studio full-length, including Chainsmokers and Diplo.

“We’re reaching out to people who we were always inspired by or who may have been fans and we didn’t even know,” said AJ McLean. “We’ve all made friends with different people. Nick’s been talking to Steve Aoki, Howie talked to Zedd, who’s been a big, big fan [and] Diplo, we’ve also talked to. We’ve also done stuff with The Chainsmokers and those guys are amazing and out in Vegas with a residency as well, so who knows.”

The group is also talking to hip-hop mega-producer Timbaland about possible collaborations after making the connection through Nick Carter during the film of the Boy Band TV show.

“We’re all huge fans of him and we’ve never had a chance to work together, so we were just talking and vibing to see if it might make sense to [record] together,” Howie Dorough explained.

“He said he’s pretty much worked with everybody except us and was like, ‘I’m not sure how that fell through the cracks,'” McLean added. “I told him, ‘Dude, it’s overdue!'”

McLean went on to assure fans the BSB aren’t abandoning their classic pop sound regardless of who they work with on the new record.

“I can definitely say with complete faith that this album’s going to go back to what’s true about the group — great melodies, great songs, great harmony,” he insisted. “I don’t think we’re going to try to go outside of who we are. This has been working, so let’s stick to what we know!”