HCHSA Creates Foundation To Raise Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief

For those who would like to help with the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority has set up a foundation.

“We can’t thank you enough for the outpouring of notes and support we’ve received during the last few days. We have never felt so connected to the world or seen so much kindness as we have experienced during this very challenging time for our region. It has truly been touching. The Harris County – Houston Sports Authority staff and offices are unharmed. Some of us have lost material items, but those can be replaced. The good news is that we are all alive and well. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers!” – Janis Burke, HCHSA CEO

If you would like to assist, below are methods for you to give a tax-deductible donation:

Credit Card –

For online donations click here

By phone –

Call Tom Waggoner at 713-308-5910

Wire Transfer or ACH Instructions –

Harris County-Houston Sports Authority

Routing Number (ABA Number) – 113011258

Account Number – 0054222997

Check –

Please make checks payable to the Sports Authority Foundation and mail to:

Harris County – Houston Sports Authority

Partnership Tower

701 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite 450

Houston, TX 77010

Thank you!