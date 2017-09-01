Here’s A List Of When Houston Schools Will Reopen

According to an updated list from the Houston Chronicle, see when your child’s school will resume classes:

Aldine ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Alief ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Alvin ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Barbers Hill ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Channelview ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Clear Creek ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Conroe ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Crosby ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School of Houston

The school will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

First Academy Baytown

The school will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Fort Bend ISD

Schools will be closed until Monday, Sept. 11.

Friendswood ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Galveston ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Goose Creek CISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Houston ISD

Houston Independent School District schools will be closed until Monday, Sept. 11.

Houston ISD parents and teachers can text YES to 68453 to receive district weather alerts.

Humble ISD

First day of school will be Thursday, Sept. 7, “under the best-case scenario.”

International Leadership of Texas

The school will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Katy ISD

Schools will be closed until Monday, Sept. 11

KIPP Houston Public Schools

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Klein ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Lemm Elementary sustained flood waters that will require major restoration so the district has made arrangements to house those students in a wing at Klein Cain High School for the foreseeable future.

La Porte ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Lamar CISD

Schools will be closed until Monday, Sept. 11.

Needville ISD

The district has not updated its website.

New Caney ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Parish School and The Carruth Center

Classes will resume Sept. 5

Pasadena ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Pearland ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Royal ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Sheldon ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Spring ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Spring Branch ISD

Schools will be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Stafford MSD

Schools will be closed until Monday, Sept. 11.

St. Mark’s Episcopal School

The school on Bellaire Boulevard will be closed until Sept. 5.

St. Pius X High School

St. Pius X High School will be closed until Sept. 5.

Texas City ISD

Schools will be closed until Monday, Sept. 11.

Tomball ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Varnett Public Schools

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Waller ISD

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

YES Prep

Schools will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The following colleges and universities have canceled classes and/or activities:

Baylor College of Medicine and outpatient clinics are open as of Thursday, Aug. 31.

Brazosport College will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Galveston College will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Houston Baptist University canceled all classes and activities until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The University of Houston including UH Katy and UH Sugar Land are closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The University of Houston – Downtown will remain closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Houston Community College will close all campuses until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Lone Star College will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Pima Medical Institute’s Houston campus will be closed until Sept. 5.

Rice University will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Sam Houston State University will be closed until Sept. 5.

San Jacinto College will be closed until Sept. 5.

Texas A&M – Galveston classes will begin Monday, Sept. 4.

Texas Southern University will be closed until Sept. 5.

University of St. Thomas will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

UTHealth cancelled all classes and clinical rotations for students through Friday, Sept. 1. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.