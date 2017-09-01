Houston Dynamo, Dash And MLS Giving $1 Million To Hurricane Relief Efforts

According to the team’s websites, the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash (along with Major League Soccer, MLS WORKS and MLS Clubs) will donate at least $1 million to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the Houston area.

“Hurricane Harvey has had a devastating effect on the city of Houston and has significantly impacted the lives of millions of people throughout the region,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We thank Gabriel Brener, his partners and the entire MLS family for coming together to support the relief efforts.”

Additionally, the Dynamo and their most prominent partner, BBVA Compass, are working toward a pair of major charitable initiatives, including the annual BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup, to continue raising funds to assist people in the Greater Houston area who have been affected by the hurricane.

“We are pleased to be able to help our fellow Houstonians with this contribution to the relief and recovery effort, and we are humbled by the response from the entire soccer community during this situation,” said Dynamo and Dash president Chris Canetti. “We also look forward to announcing some additional significant fundraising initiatives to keep fundraising for our friends and neighbors in need.”