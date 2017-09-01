LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Petition Calls To Make Aug 26th “Mattress Mack” Day!

Who doesn’t know/have heard the iconic commercial from Houston’s own Mattress Mack?  Or eaten a hot dog while Mom walked around looking for the perfect foot stools?  What you may not be aware of is how AWESOME Mack has been during the entire Hurricane Harvey ordeal.  He said to hell with profits and diverted all of his trucks to help carry supplies and people and even opened up his stores as shelters.

Now a local petition that has already garnered more than 174,000 signatures wants to officially designate Aug 26th as Mattress Mack day!  I vote we make sure it includes cake AND turkey, eaten on a mattress of course.

The excerpt from the petition reads:

It’s time, Houston it’s time, that Mattress Mack deserves his own Houston’s day/ key to the city. During Hurricane Harvey he turned the key to his locations and opened them up as Shelters. This man is a Houston icon that deserves to be remembered forever. Signing this petition will help us get what he deserves August 26 is to be declared as Mattress Mack Day in Houston.

Add your name to the list by clicking here.

 

