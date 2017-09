As if stress from damage wasn’t already enough for many home owners in the area, Pricent 4 Constables were called to a house near Lake Houston after reports came in of a possible intruder. After approaching the house and entering they were met with a giant alligator that had taken up residence inside the home to escape flood waters!

According to authorities, the gator will soon be relocated back into it’s natural, not someone’s house, habitat.