Goo Goo Dolls Announce Houston Food Bank Drive During Houston Show

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls announced that their show on Thursday, September 7th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will go on as planned. In light of the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has inflicted on the city of Houston, the band encourages concertgoers to bring non-perishable donations to the show.
Not only will all the donations provided go to the Houston Food Bank, but they are also giving 100% of merch sales for the night.
If you bring a non-perishable donation, you will be provided with a $20 ticket at the box office.
If you are a first responder, you and your family can enjoy the show for free with proof of ID and your first responder badge.
“After reflecting upon the tragic devastation brought on by Hurricane Harvey and Mayor Turner’s recent comments that Houston is indeed open for business we have decided to move forward with our show at the Woodlands. We want to do our part to not only gather donations but to also hopefully give people an evening of much needed enjoyment.” – Goo Goo Dolls
The Goo Goo Dolls and opener Phillip Phillips will be in the parking lot of the venue from 5:30-6:30 pm to thank Houstonians for their resilience during this tragedy and to help collect donations.
You can still purchase tickets to the show through LiveNation.com
We are with you all, we are #HoustonStrong!