Goo Goo Dolls Announce Houston Food Bank Drive During Houston Show

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls announced that their show on Thursday, September 7th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will go on as planned. In light of the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has inflicted on the city of Houston, the band encourages concertgoers to bring non-perishable donations to the show.

Not only will all the donations provided go to the Houston Food Bank, but they are also giving 100% of merch sales for the night.

If you bring a non-perishable donation, you will be provided with a $20 ticket at the box office.

If you are a first responder, you and your family can enjoy the show for free with proof of ID and your first responder badge.