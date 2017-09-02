Rescheduled Shows Due To Hurricane Harvey Devastation

Smart Financial Centre is working to determine the most appropriate time frame to resume business and offer an entertainment diversion to the ongoing negative impact Hurricane Harvey has created. They feel it is important to show a direction of healing, rebuilding and normalcy through music and laughter.
As a result, the below shows have been rescheduled and/or postponed:
- Shreya Ghoshal has been rescheduled for Wednesday September 13th at 8pm.
- Sturgill Simpson, originally scheduled for September 7th has been rescheduled for Saturday October 14th.
- Chris Tucker originally scheduled for September 9th has been postponed until further notice
- Mary J Blige has been rescheduled for Tuesday September 19th
All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
Ticket holders who are not able to attend the rescheduled dates may obtain a refund at the point of purchase.