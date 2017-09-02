LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Rescheduled Shows Due To Hurricane Harvey Devastation

Filed Under: Chris Tucker, Mary J. Blige, Rush Hour, smart financial centre

Smart Financial Centre is working to determine the most appropriate time frame to resume business and offer an entertainment diversion to the ongoing negative impact Hurricane Harvey has created. They feel it is important to show a direction of healing, rebuilding and normalcy through music and laughter.

As a result, the below shows have been rescheduled and/or postponed:

  • Shreya Ghoshal has been rescheduled for Wednesday September 13th at 8pm.
  • Sturgill Simpson, originally scheduled for September 7th has been rescheduled for Saturday October 14th.
  • Chris Tucker originally scheduled for September 9th has been postponed until further notice
  • Mary J Blige has been rescheduled for Tuesday September 19th 

All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. 

Ticket holders who are not able to attend the rescheduled dates may obtain a refund at the point of purchase.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live