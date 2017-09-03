Petition To Rename SH 99 After J.J. Watt Has Over 50,000 Signatures

A petition started on the website change.org to rename State Highway 99 after Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has already amassed over 50,000 signatures in support of the idea.

Watt has raised over $17 million to help Houston recover from the effects of Hurricane Harvey and due in part to this, the fans want to honor him by naming the highway that bears his number after him.

This is what we'll be distributing today pic.twitter.com/YVyOC4jRaj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 3, 2017

The petition states, “JJ Watt has been an exemplary humanitarian and Houstonian. He has given to our great city more than we could ever have asked for! Through his fundraising efforts over 12.6 million dollars was raised to aide Houstonians suffering loss due to Hurricane Harvey! As a token of our appreciation not only should SH 99 bear his number but also his name!”

The creator of the petition Lindsay Duke is going to deliver the petition to Mayor Sylvester Turner and Governor Greg Abbott in hopes to get the name changed.

Watt started a fundraising campaign with a goal of $200,000 on August 27th. He has since passed the $17 million mark and has started delivering 19 semi-trucks full of goods to people affected by the storm.

According to KPRC2, “Memorial Highways are named through the state legislature or by a local government which works with the appropriate TxDOT district for highway signing.”