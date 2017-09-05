96 Second News: JJ Watt’s Hurricane Relief Fund Is Not Slowing Down; Kate Middleton Pregnant Again

**Over the weekend, truckloads and truckloads full of supplies from JJ Watt’s hometown came down to help out people in need from Hurricane Harvey.

He tweeted some photos of volunteers helping to load everything up with the caption:

10 semi trucks.

4 locations.

Countless incredible volunteers.

Just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/xmN40M4hFA — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 4, 2017

One week ago the goal was $200k We just passed $18.5 MILLION. Your generosity knows no bounds. Thank you. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 4, 2017

Quick update of where we’re at right now… pic.twitter.com/a105oYRv3A — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 3, 2017

His Houston Flood Relief Fund page is up to $19.6 mil.

**Here’s the latest update on celebrity donations:

. . . Paul Simon and Edie Brickell donated $1 million to Harvey relief

. . . Taylor Swift made a “very sizable donation” to the Houston Food Bank

. . . Pink donated $500,000 to the Red Cross

. . . Justin Bieber accepted Kevin Hart’s challenge to donate $25,000.

LOVE YOU HOUSTON !!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

**Apparently, if you want to become a male model, the easiest way to do it is to be a criminal first and then score a modeling deal by looking super hot in your mugshot.

The most famous case was Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot went viral back in 2014 . . . and when he got out of prison, he immediately jumped into a modeling career.

According to the Huffington Post, a 20-year-old guy named Mekhi Lucky from Raleigh, North Carolina just did the same thing.

He was arrested in April of last year for getting into a police chase in a stolen car. And his mugshot went viral because he was good looking, and he has a condition where his EYES are different colors. One is blue, one is brown.

And now that he’s out of prison, he was snapped up by a modeling agency, and he just did his first fashion shoot last month.

**Taylor Swift surprised fans this weekend by releasing a teaser for her second single, titled “…Ready for This?,” off her upcoming album, Reputation.

It happened during the Florida State vs Alabama football game that aired on ESPN on Saturday when the network dropped the 1-minute teaser with the phrase “World Premiere.”

Taylor followed that up with three Instagram video posts the next morning to tease the new tune before finally releasing the full song, which will be the first tune on her sixth studio album.

Speaking of Taylor, she was part of her longtime best friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding on Saturday in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

She wore a long-flowing, burgundy bridesmaid dress while helping the bride to the ceremony as part of her wedding party.

Taylor and Abigail, who married her photographer fiance Matt Lucier, have known each other since they were young.

Taylor Swift Lends a Helping Hand as She Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail Anderson’s Wedding https://t.co/iWTUSvEhcC — People (@people) September 2, 2017

**ADIDAS just announced a new limited-edition sneaker that they’ll be selling in Germany just in time for Oktoberfest. Would you like to know WHY they’re perfect for Oktoberfest?

Because they’re made with a material that’s beer-proof and yak-proof.

They also have embroidery that’s meant to look like the patterns on lederhosen.

**There’s a Legoland theme park near London that recently posted about a job opening for a part-time model builder, and one of the people who applied was a 6 yr-old named Stanley Bolland.

He sent them a handwritten letter that said, quote, “Dear Sir [or] Madam. I am 6 years old, and I love Lego. [I] have a box of it. I hide my Lego, so my brother can’t get it. I am the man for the job, because I have lots of EXPERIENCE. Love, Stanley.”

Someone at Legoland wrote back to him and said he’ll be perfect for the job once he finishes school.

They ended up bringing him in for a tour of the park, and they let him shadow one of the builders while they walked around doing repairs.

They also say they’re going to hang onto his application, and check back with him when he’s a little older.

**In celebrity baby news over the weekend:

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. This is the first child for Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded the website Reddit. There are no other details yet.

And royal family Prince William and Kate Middleton announced they are expecting their third child. They already have a 4-year-old son named George and a 2-year-old daughter named Charlotte. Prince William’s brother Harry said he’s “very, very happy for them.”

**”The Hitman’s Bodyguard” starring Ryan Reynolds held onto the top spot at the box office again by taking in $13.4 million over the four-day weekend. But total revenue from all movies over the weekend was about $95 million . . . making this the worst Labor Day since 1999.

Here are the Top 5:

1. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, $13.4 million. Up to $58.1 million in its 3rd week.

2. “Annabelle: Creation”, $9.3 million. Up to $91 million in its 4th week.

3. “Wind River”, $8 million. Up to $20.4 million in its 5th week.

4. “Leap!”, $6.6 million. Up to $13.1 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Logan Lucky”, $5.65 million. Up to $22.7 million in its 3rd week.