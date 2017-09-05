HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP |REGISTER WITH FEMA | | WEATHER 

BREAKING: Tilman Fertitta To Buy The Houston Rockets

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Looks like the Houston Rockets have a new owner!

NBA sources told FOX 26 Sports that current owner Leslie Alexander has reached an agreement to sell his franchise to Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

The sources indicate the team could possibly announce the agreement today, as neither side has been available for comment at the moment.

When Rockets CEO Tad Brown announced the Rockets were for sale, Fertitta quickly said he had an interest in buying the team, but the owner and chairman of Landry’s, Inc., has said nothing concerning his efforts since. Forbes estimates his net worth at $3.1 billion. The NBA’s Board of Governors will have to approve Fertitta as the next owner of the Rockets franchise.

Take a look at Tilman’s last tweet from yesterday…about Beyonce’s birthday and her wearing a ROCKETS JERSEY!

 

