Five Ways You Can Tell You’re Getting More Caffeine Than Your Body Can Handle

As with most things, people handle caffeine based on a number of factors. It can depend on how much you weigh, and how used to it you are. And now that Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks, you might be drinking way more caffeine than you should. According to Elite Daily, here are five signs you’re getting more caffeine than your body can handle:

1. You get the shakes. It’s because your central nervous system can’t handle the amount of caffeine you’ve had. So you just have to wait for your body to metabolize it.

2. You’re way too hyped. Too much caffeine can also cause panic attacks, anxiety, insomnia, heart palpitations, and even explosive ANGER.

3. You have to pee a lot. Obviously it has to do with all the water in coffee. But it’s also because caffeine is a diuretic. So you have to go more than you would if you just drank that much water. Too much caffeine can even make you dehydrated, so being thirsty all the time is another sign you’ve had too much.

4. You feel confused or disoriented. A little caffeine can help you concentrate, but too much can have the opposite effect. You end up feeling confused and ramble a lot.

5. You crash really hard at the end of the day. When you’re tired, your brain produces a compound called adenosine. Caffeine prevents it from doing its thing, but you keep producing it. So when the caffeine finally wears off, you get a rush of it all at once that makes you feel exhausted.