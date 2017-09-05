Make Sure That Your Charity Donation Counts

If you want to make a donation to help people affected by Harvey, be sure to avoid scams. KHOU gathered tips from charity watchdogs Guidestar.org and the Better Business Bureau’s Give.org to make sure you’re giving wisely.

Verify that the charity is trustworthy

A little research can ensure your money is truly going to a worthy charity. Several websites offer charity reviews and background checks, including CharityNavigator.org, the Better Business Bureau’s Give.org and Guidestar.org, which includes financial information for charities.

Read the charity’s plan for dispersing donations

Visit the charity’s website and find out how they plan to spend the money. Will they hand it off to another charity? How do you want your donation sent? Will it go to cleaning supplies, pets, rebuilding efforts or directly to families?

Keep crowdfunding donations personal

According to the Better Business Bureau, “some crowdfunding sites do very little vetting of individuals who decide to post for assistance after a disaster, and it is often difficult for donors to verify the trustworthiness of crowdfunding requests for support.” They recommend only contributing via crowdfunding if it’s going to someone you know personally. The BBB has more tips on crowdfunding.

Report scams

If you suspect a scam, you can report it to the BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker or the Texas Attorney General’s hotline 1-800-621-0508 or by emailing consumeremergency@nag.texas.gov.