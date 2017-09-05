Man Who Lost His Home In Hurricane Harvey Is Paying It Forward

That’s Jeremiah Richard, he was on ABC 13 coming out of the water holding the hand of his six year-old son Jeremiah Junior and he captured our hearts after losing everything, saying he wanted to thank God.

"WE THANK GOD." Jeremiah holds on to his faith after he and his son crawled through a 2nd story window to be rescued https://t.co/foTaVHxsOV pic.twitter.com/Nap4ZfkEQf — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 28, 2017

Now, it’s eight days later and he is living in a hotel room and still holds that optimism.

People from around the world offered to feed him and his son, send them clothes, cars and cash and now his GoFundMe page is at $70,000.

But he’s not keeping all of that money for he and his two sons, he said, quote, “We understand that people have been a blessing to us, so we have to pass along the blessing,” and he promised to pay it forward using that money.

But that night in the water has left a mark on his sons, he said, quote,

“I know Junior is at that age where he is asking questions,” said Sabrina. “Like I know when he was in the shower, the water was a little high and he was worried that it was going to flood. But I told him it’s going to go down the drain and it’s okay. But they’re okay”