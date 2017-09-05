Our Wedding Is In Two Weeks Is It Insensitive To Go Ahead With The Celebration

Do you postpone the wedding?

I am marrying a couple in two weeks and they contacted me last night and asked what I thought about them postponing the wedding in light of everything that has happened. I said I can’t make that decision for you but if it were me, I would have it. Their home was flooded in Kingwood, they haven’t been home, luckily her sister had her wedding dress. She is upset and wants to wait and her husband feels like with everything that has happened, they need to celebrate. It’s not a big wedding. She said she feels insensitive having the wedding but everyone has offered their services.

What would you do?