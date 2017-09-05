Pictures Of Lauren Kelly’s Parents Flooded Meyerland Home

Hurricane Harvey has affected everyone. With a total of 51″, the rain didn’t discriminate towards anyone. Houston saw the most water it’s seen in over 4 decades.

As I heard the news of my parents and grandmother getting flooded in with no power and 14″ of water in the house, my heart sank knowing there was nothing I could do to get to them.

That’s when some of the greatest samaritans of this city came to save them by KAYAK, and took them to safety. That Sunday was the scariest day of my life, not being able to do anything to help them.

I know there were so many people affected by this storm, and some of the houses I drove by when I was finally able to get into Meyerland were just HEARTBREAKING.

Now a week out, with the help of family, friends and STRANGERS…we have cleaned out most of the house including walls and floors. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everyone who helped us!

Thinking of everyone in hoUSton while we recover.

Click >> HERE << to see pictures of some of the damage.