Pumpkin Spice is everywhere. Even pumpkin spice dog food?

Pumpkin spice cat litter and dog food. #necessities pic.twitter.com/kfwT9hkaOD — Kari Fry ▶️ PAXwest (@kee_fry) September 16, 2015

If you wanna get specific there are about 270 MILLIION pumpkin spice foods and drinks right now. Not sure if that includes the dog food or not.

BUT

There’s a research company that says we have maxed out Pumpkin spice because sales have bottomed out.

Here’s a breakdown for you all you numbers people.

49% more pumpkin spice products this year but sales are only up about 21%.

So what’s next?

MAPLE!

There are 85% more maple products out now.