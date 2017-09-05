Walmart Conducting Hiring Events in Houston Today and Tomorrow

Walmart stores are once again open and serving customers in the Gulf region following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey. Due to the catastrophic events of Harvey and to help meet their customer’s needs , Walmart is conducting two hiring events for Walmart Neighborhood Markets with the goal of hiring more than 150 temporary associates for cashier, sales floor and overnight associate positions in 12 local stores in the impacted region

The company is looking to hire on a temporary basis so our permanent associates who are impacted by the flood and need to focus on rebuilding their lives can do so without worrying about their job. When our permanent associates are ready and able, we welcome them back. The company also expects there will be opportunities for permanent employment through these temporary positions

Hiring Event #1

When: 9/5/2017, Tuesday @ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: 1900 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 – Fort Bend Church

Stores are we hiring for: Sugarland, Missouri City & South West Houston (Walmart stores #4466, #3509, #3542, #5094, #4618, #7361)

Hiring Event #2

When: 9/6/2017, Wednesday @ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: 20350 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065 – Spring Hill Suites