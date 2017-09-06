96 Second News: Jimmy Fallon Donates $1 Mil To JJ Watt’s Fund; ‘Bachelor’ Producer Gives Clues For New Season

**Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Oprah are just a few of the stars lined up for the big telethon going down next Tuesday for Hurricane Harvey relief. The show is called “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief“.

The lineup also includes Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, and Blake Shelton.

It’ll air live at 8:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT, and it’s being held at three locations: Universal Studios in Los Angeles, Times Square in New York, and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The money will go to several charities, including the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, and Save the Children.

**JJ Watt‘s online campaign has now raised over $21.6 million.

That is TWENTY ONE POINT SIX MILLION DOLLARS. In just 9 days! Incredible!

$20 MILLION! Truly incredible. YouCaring.com/JJWatt A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Meanwhile, Michael Strahan Went to Houston with Deion Sanders to visit refugees, Green Day kicked in $100,000 to the Relief Effort and Jimmy Fallon and the “Tonight Show” is kicking in another MILLION to J.J.’s crowdfunding campaign.

Jimmy had a Houston choir on the ‘Tonight Show’ with him last night who sang “Lean On Me” …even Mattress Mack got a shout out!

**Aaron Carter is having a rough year.

He’s thankful to be alive after getting into a car accident yesterday. Aaron posted on Twitter that he was involved in a crash saying, “Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4.”

He went on to say that it was a “severe” situation, but clarified that everyone is doing OK after the accident though. “Everything is fine,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I’m just happy both of us were ok.”

Glad to hear everyone is ok!

Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I’ve ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today 😰 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

**Bachelor and Bachelorette executive producer Mike Fleiss has been giving out some major clues about who will be the next Bachelor for the show’s 22nd season.

Fleiss first teased that he would soon be announcing some “shocking” news related to the show, and then a few days later he tweeted that ABC was “very close to being able to finally announce #TheBachelor.” Check out these clues from US Weekly:

1. It’s Not (either) Nick.

Fleiss ruled out Nick Benvenutti from JoJo’s season, and also last season’s Bachelor, Nick Viall, who recently ended his engagement with Vanessa Grimaldi.

2. It’s Not Whaboom!

The ABC producer assured Bachelor Nation that Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey, who annoyed his fellow contestants on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette with his catchphrase.

3. It’s Not Fleiss Himself or Chris Harrison.

“I’m very flattered by your tweets, but I cannot be #the bachelor. I’m a happily married man…” Fleiss wrote. “Yes, @chrisbharrison’s name is on the board. It’s a long shot, tho…”

4. He Won’t Be From JoJo’s Season.

“First Big Clue…#TheBachelor will not be from Jojo’s season,” the producer wrote. This officially ruled out fan favorites such as Wells Adams, Chase McNary and Luke Pell.

5. It Won’t Be a Dual Bachelor.

During the Bachelorette season 11, fans were split between Kaitlyn Bristoweand Britt Nilsson as the leading lady, so they both showed up to the mansion on the first night and the men decided who they would like to see as the Bachelorette. Fleiss seemed to hint that won’t be the case this year. “So many solid choices for #thebachelor … But we can only pick one,” he tweeted. “Always a tough call.”

6. It’s Not Dean Unglert.

Unglert stole hearts on Rachel Lindsay’s season, but he won’t be getting a turn as Bachelor. “Dean will not be #TheBachelor this year, at least…” Fleiss shared.

So who are the options that are left? Some of the names currently topping the list: Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, Ben Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr. (of Emily Maynard’s season) and Ben Zorn.

We may be getting the official announcement on GMA this week.

**Now that thousands of residents have ripped out the flooded contents of their homes, they’re wondering when the city of Houston will be there to remove the trash from the neighborhood.

According to KHOU, the City of Houston said it is sending trucks as quickly as possible, making arrangements with San Antonio, Austin, and hopefully Dallas to send trucks to help in the cleanup. In addition, the city is encouraging private citizens with the right equipment to go to the city’s website and sign up to be a contractor for Harvey trash pickup.

“We want anybody that believes they have the capacity to work. If you have a 12 x 20 cubic yard truck, call the city’s procurement department,” said director of solid waste Henry Hayes.