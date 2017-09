A distillery in San Diego, California called Misadventure and Co. just started selling a vodka that’s made out of old baked goods. They use stale breads, cookies, pastries and, most importantly, Twinkies and Ho-Hos.

They say their process works just like any other vodka producers they use the starches and sugars in the food to make alcohol. And it should taste just like regular vodka if you drink it.

How did no one think of this before??