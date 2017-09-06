HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP |REGISTER WITH FEMA | | WEATHER 

New Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Just Announced

The cast of Dancing with the Stars‘ season 25 was just announced on Good Morning America!

Here is the full list of couples according to People:

  • Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
  • ’80s icon Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
  • NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
  • Property Brothers star Drew Scott with Emma Slater
  • Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
  • Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
  • YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
  • Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
  • WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
  • Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
  • NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
  • TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
  • Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy
