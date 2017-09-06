Woman On First Date Attempts To Throw Her Unflushable Poop Out The Window, Needs Fire Department To Rescue Her

Liam Smith of Bristol, England started a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to raise about $250 for a new window. According to the Bristol Post, there’s a very unique reason why:

Last month, he went on a first date with a girl from Tinder. It went well and they went back to his place to have wine and watch a documentary on Scientology. When she used the bathroom, there was a mishap that caused her to panic. She told him she’d pooped, but the toilet wouldn’t flush. So, she tried to throw the evidence out the window. But they were double-paned windows with lots of space in between the panes, and it got stuck in there. Liam and her started working together to get it out, but when she tried to crawl in to grab it, she got stuck upside-down. The fire department had to come and rescue her. They broke the window in the process.

Liam says since he’s a broke grad student, he couldn’t afford to fix it. So he started the GoFundMe page. And of course, he says he and the girl are talking about going on a second date.