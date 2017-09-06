Working A Lot Is Healthy For You…There’s Just One Catch

We have heard for years that being a workaholic is bad for your health but now research is saying that it can actually be good for you. No this isn’t one of those studies that was done by your boss to get a few extra hours out of you. This was actually done by a group of researchers in Canada. They teamed up with the University of Pennsylvania and the University of North Carolina. The way the study worked was they had 1,300 peole answer questions about their work schedule, health and also their well-being.

What they found is working long hours can actually have positive effects on your health.

Just one catch.

You have to LOVE your job!

They found that workaholics who loved their job were actually less likely to have risk factors like heart disease and diabetes. However, on the flip-side. People that worked a lot but HATED their jobs were more likely to have health issues.

What is that saying, “find something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life”. Science actually agrees now.

