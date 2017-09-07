96 Second News: Justin Timberlake Will Be On The Foo Fighter’s New Album; Janet Jackson To Visit Houston Shelters

**Janet Jackson is getting ready to kick off her world tour and the 51-year-old took to Twitter to announce that she will still perform at her upcoming scheduled concert in Houston, Texas.

Janet also shared that she and her team will be arriving in Houston early so that she can visit shelters and visit people that were affected by Hurricane Harvey just a few weeks ago.

“We will be arriving early so that we can visit some of the shelters,” Janet says in the below video. “We also want to do something special for the victims, so I will see you Friday!”

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

**This morning our very own JJ Watt will be on Good Morning America to talk about his huge Houston Hurricane Relief Fund which is now up to $27 MILLION Thanks in part to an incredibly generous $5 million donation from Mr. Charles Butt from HEB.

**Dave Grohl recently said that the new Foo Fighters album “Concrete and Gold” features, “the biggest pop star in the world.” And now we know who it is:

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE.

Justin and Dave were hanging out a while back, and Dave said, quote, “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot. He was really, really cool. Then he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but . . . I just want to be able to tell my friends.'”

So, Dave had him add some ‘la la las’ to one track . . . and joked, “He nailed it. I’m telling you . . . the guy’s going somewhere.”

**Tina Fey announced when her iconic movie Mean Girls is coming to Broadway…

The movie came out THIRTEEN YEARS AGO, but the musical version will open on April 8, 2018, at the August Wilson Theater.

Tina (who is adapting the script for the stage) said of the live show, “The great thing about music is it lets you get in people’s heads and inside their emotional lives in a way that you can do with a tight close-up in movies, but it’s so much bigger and warmer [in a musical].”

“I think fans will hopefully find that this has the DNA of the movie and is true of the spirit of it, but is also opened up in a lot of ways.”

**According to US Weekly and TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl as their third child.

We know that Kim turned to surrogacy after having 2 high-risk pregnancies with both North and Saint, and that an agency referred the twentysomething San Diego mother to Kardashian and West.

A source exclusively told Us that the surrogate is expected to give birth to the couple’s third child in January 2018.