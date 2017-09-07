HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP |REGISTER WITH FEMA | | WEATHER 

Phillip Phillips Stopped By To Debut New Song “Miles” Before Woodlands Concert Tonight

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Goo Goo Dolls, harvey, Houston Food Bank, Miles, Non Perishables, Phillip Phillips, song, woodlands

Later on today, Phillip Phillips will open up for the Goo Goo Dolls at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion but you’ve got a chance to meet him and do some good before he hits the stage!

Phillip stopped by the station this morning to perform us his new song “Miles,” and also let us know he’ll be collecting non-perishable food items at the North Gate of the Pavillion at 5p.

All the collected items will go to the Houston Food Bank! Thank you for sharing your gift of music with Houston, Phillip!

 

 

 

 

