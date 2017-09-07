Phillip Phillips Stopped By To Debut New Song “Miles” Before Woodlands Concert Tonight

Later on today, Phillip Phillips will open up for the Goo Goo Dolls at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion but you’ve got a chance to meet him and do some good before he hits the stage!

Phillip stopped by the station this morning to perform us his new song “Miles,” and also let us know he’ll be collecting non-perishable food items at the North Gate of the Pavillion at 5p.

All the collected items will go to the Houston Food Bank! Thank you for sharing your gift of music with Houston, Phillip!

.@Phillips just performed his amazing new song #Miles in studio for us! Catch him at the N. Gate at CWMP at 5p collecting non perishables! pic.twitter.com/jN4Pc4UNQy — MIX 96.5 (@Mix965Houston) September 7, 2017