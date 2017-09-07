HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP |REGISTER WITH FEMA | | WEATHER 

The New Type Of Chocolate In The First Time In 80 Years Is Pink

Filed Under: beatcha, pink chocolate, The Morning MIX

Unless you are hiding your secret identity and you’re actually thousands of years old, there have only been three types of chocolate: dark, milk, and white. But according to the Thrillist, another color is coming.

A new type of cocoa bean was found in the Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Brazil . . . and it produces a PINK-colored chocolate. And a Swiss chocolate company called Barry Callebaut will be the first to use it to make “ruby chocolate.” It should be on sale by next year, right on time for Valentine’s Day.

