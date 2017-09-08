96 Second News: NorthBound Beltway Reopens; Pumpkin Spice…Cough Drops??

**The Houston Texans kickoff their first game of the regular NFL season on Sunday here at NRG Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars, game time is 12p noon, and yes…JJ Watt will be taking a break from fundraising to be at the game…speaking of,

JJ Watt’s Houston Hurricane Relief Fund is now up to more than $29.29 mil.

Drivers in West Houston found some relief from a tough week of traffic as the northbound lanes of Beltway 8 reopened Thursday evening.

Harris County Toll Road officials said all northbound lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway opened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The southbound lanes could open next week, officials said.

The announcement comes after crews pumped standing water from Beltway 8 Thursday. Not just some of the water, but all of it. As of Thursday afternoon, the road was bone dry.

**I know you guys are sooooo into all your pumpkin spice items, and here’s just one more to add to your lattes and pumpkin spice cheerios and scented candles…

CVS just started selling pumpkin spice COUGH DROPS. As far as we can tell, they’re the first people to add the flavor to medicine.

The CVSHealth branded package is marked as a menthol-based cough suppressant and is a limited edition product. So think nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and minty menthol. CVS Pharmacy Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops are available nationwide and retail for $1.70.

I'm pretty sure the sole reason why I've had a sore throat since Friday is that my immune system wants me to buy these CVS pumpkin spice cough drops. Well immune system, it's not happening. Menthol and pumpkin sound horrible together. A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

New in Theaters this weekend:

1. “It” (R)

Bill Skarsgard is Pennywise the killer clown that murders little children and terrorizes them by taking the shape of whatever each child fears the most.

It’s based on the classic Stephen King novel about seven kids who call themselves the “Losers Club.” They discover the truth about Pennywise when they start looking into their town’s dark past after someone’s brother goes missing.

In the book, the evil clown returns every 27 years to kill children. Well, the miniseries came out in 1990 . . . and the movie is coming out this year . . . exactly 27 years later.

2. “Home Again” (PG-13)

Reese Witherspoon is a separated, single mom who builds an unexpected new family when she meets three aspiring filmmakers, and her mom invites them to move into their L.A. guest house. Candice Bergen plays her mom.

3. “9/11” (R)

Charlie Sheen plays a guy trapped in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11th. It’s based on a stage play about what happened to five people stuck in an elevator the day the towers fell.

Luis Guzman and Gina Gershon play characters trapped in the elevator with him. Whoopi Goldberg is also in it.

**Last week for Beyonce’s 36th birthday, hubby Jay-Z serenaded her on stage at Philadelphia’s Made in America festival—and the CAKE is what everyone is talking about.

The team at Cake Life Bake Shop created a 3-tier cake for the event inspired by Beyoncé’s iconic Grammy awards outfit in addition to gold crown and beehive shaped cookies. The honey and lavender flavored dessert reportedly cost at least $3,500, according to Page Six, because of the intricate “geode-style” design made with edible white and yellow crystals.

Beyoncé’s $3,500 birthday cake ordered by Jay Z from Cake Life Bake Shop in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/b7PiVhPwGj — TheDailyBey (@TheDailyBey) September 7, 2017

“Time” magazine dropped a list yesterday of ‘46 Women Who Are Changing the World.’ It’s basically a list of women who were FIRST to do something.

It includes a bunch of celebrities, like:

Hillary Clinton: First woman to win a major party’s nomination for President.

Oprah: First woman to own and produce her own talk show.

Selena Gomez: First person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Aretha Franklin: First woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Shonda Rhimes: First woman to create three hit shows with more than 100 episodes each.

Barbara Walters: First woman to co-anchor a network evening news program.

Ellen DeGeneres: First person to star as an openly gay character on primetime TV.

Gabby Douglas: First American gymnast to win solo and team all-around gold medals at one Olympics.

**Charles Barkley recently lost more than 40 pounds, and he didn’t do it with one of those silly fad diets, he did it the old-fashioned way: He ate foods that are good for you, like vegetables. But he didn’t enjoy it.

He said, quote, “I’ve eaten more vegetables this summer than I have in my last 50 years of life. And they suck, just for the record.

“You have to eat a lot of vegetables. They don’t taste good, but I had to look at the big picture and be healthy.”

“They suck, just for the record.” – Charles Barkley on vegetables after eating more and dropping 40 pounds 😂 pic.twitter.com/206O2ku85q — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) September 6, 2017

**After the big announcement came yesterday that Arie Luyendyke Jr. will be the next ‘Bachelor,’ (he was the runner up racecar driver from Emily Maynard’s season 8 of ‘The Bachelorette’) fan-favorite from Rachel Lindsay’s season Peter Kraus is speaking out on his thoughts if the casting decision.

“Peter is very happy about the way things turned out and is happy for Arie,” the Bachelorette alum’s manager Joe Yuasa said in a statement to E! News. “He thinks ABC made a great choice.”

Instead of returning to the Bachelor mansion, Kraus plans to continue working with his Personal Training business in Madison, Wisconsin. “Peter is going to focus on his passion, helping people through fitness and wellness,” the statement continued. “He is very thankful for the opportunity he was given with The Bachelorette. Things are going to be great for Peter Kraus fitness and his boot camps moving forward.”