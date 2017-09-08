HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP |REGISTER WITH FEMA | | WEATHER 

Five Living Former US Presidents Raising Money For Harvey Relief

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Five of the living former U.S. presidents are joining together in an online campaign to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and the floods it caused along the Texas coast.

According to the Houston Chronicle, it’s called the OneAmericaAppeal, the campaign follows in the footsteps of a series of successful disaster relief efforts undertaken on behalf of the victims of the tsunami in southeast Asia, the earthquake in Haiti, and hurricanes Katrina and Ike.

The video includes Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. A public service announcement concerning the appeal will air in the second quarter of tonight’s opening NFL game between New England and Kansas City.

