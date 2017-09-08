Hailee Steinfeld Teams with Alesso, Florida Georgia Line for ‘Let Me Go’

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s a veritable cavalcade of stars on the new song “Let Me Go,” which features Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line. The track also features guitarist Andrew Watt (aka Watt), who has played with everyone from Post Malone to Camila Cabello.

Related: Hailee Steinfeld Releases ‘Most Girls’ Video

“I’ve been hoping somebody loves you in the ways I couldn’t,” Steinfeld sings on the hook. “Somebody’s taking care of all of the mess I’ve made, someone you don’t have to change. I’ve been hoping, someone will love you, let me go.”

Florida Georgia Line jump in on the second verse singing “It’s been some time, but this time ain’t even, I can leave it in the past but you’re holding on to what you never had. It’s good on paper, picture perfect, chased the high too far, too fast, picket white fence, but we paint it black.”

Check out the new collaborative track below.