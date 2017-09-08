DONATE TO THE HOUSTON FOOD BANK |

HISD Providing FREE Uniforms This Weekend

By Eli Escobar
Three apple

HISD has relaxed its uniform policy until January 2018, but students may wear their uniform  if they have already bought or have been provided with those items.

The uniforms will be given out on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston Texas 77020
832-395-0895

Hardy Senior Center
11901 West Hardy Road
Houston, Texas 77076
281-260-6772

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, Texas 77045
832-393-4200

Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding
Houston, Texas 77016
832-395-0470

Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, Texas 77074
832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, Texas 77004
832-393-4051

YET Center
4900 Providence
Houston, Texas 77020
713-676-0519

