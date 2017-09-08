HISD Providing FREE Uniforms This Weekend

HISD has relaxed its uniform policy until January 2018, but students may wear their uniform if they have already bought or have been provided with those items.

The uniforms will be given out on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston Texas 77020

832-395-0895

Hardy Senior Center

11901 West Hardy Road

Houston, Texas 77076

281-260-6772

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, Texas 77045

832-393-4200

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

Houston, Texas 77016

832-395-0470

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, Texas 77074

832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832-393-4051

YET Center

4900 Providence

Houston, Texas 77020

713-676-0519