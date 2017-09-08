HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP |REGISTER WITH FEMA | | WEATHER 

If School Started Later, It Would Be Worth $9 Billion A Year And Make Everything In Life Better

Filed Under: beatcha, school should start later, The Morning MIX
Mario Tama/Getty Images

No one has fond memories of waking up early for school when they were a kid. It’s even worse when you have to do it to get your own kids to school! According to a new study reported by CBS Jacksonville, we are really dumb for not changing it.

The study found that if school started at 8:30am and we let kids sleep in a little more, it would add $9.3 billion a year to the economy. The savings come from things like fewer accidents on the way to school by tired drivers and from students doing better in school, which leads to better jobs so they contribute more to the economy in the future. Right now, the average middle school and high school in America starts at 8:03am.

Where can we sign this into law?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live