If School Started Later, It Would Be Worth $9 Billion A Year And Make Everything In Life Better

No one has fond memories of waking up early for school when they were a kid. It’s even worse when you have to do it to get your own kids to school! According to a new study reported by CBS Jacksonville, we are really dumb for not changing it.

The study found that if school started at 8:30am and we let kids sleep in a little more, it would add $9.3 billion a year to the economy. The savings come from things like fewer accidents on the way to school by tired drivers and from students doing better in school, which leads to better jobs so they contribute more to the economy in the future. Right now, the average middle school and high school in America starts at 8:03am.

Where can we sign this into law?