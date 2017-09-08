Man Gets Hit By A Car And Spider-Man Shows Up To Help

On Sunday in Thailand a guy was riding a motorcycle and truck veered right in front of him and hit him. He landed sprawled n the pavement and in the middle of a busy road. A giant rig had to swerve and miss him because this was on a very busy street and that is when SPIDERMAN showed up!

Yes, SPIDERMAN, how is also a street vendor who sells flowers but wears a SPIDER-MAN as his gimmick and he saw the whole thing happen and he sprang into action.

Security footage also caught him running down the middle of the street with his arms out getting the cars to stop.

This is the footage. It stops right before he arrives but the guy on the ground is moving around so it looks like he’s going to be ok.