[PHOTO] 7 Y/O Tries To Negotiate More Money From Tooth Fairy

We all know that the cost of the tooth has gone up. The Tooth Fairy (or Fairies depending on your beliefs of the Fairy world) has gone from leaving quarters to dollars to now sometimes tens of dollars for a single tooth. Sometimes the tooth can inflate the price a child gets. A molar is more expensive than a canine.

Well whatever the cost is, 7-year-old Coby was not happy with the single dollar he received for his tooth recently. After he got his dollar he left this note for the tooth fairy the next night.

This note was left for the tooth fairy by our 7yo Colby. Should we be horrified at the entitlement or thrilled at his negotiation skills?

The note says “Take this money back and give me more or give me my tooth back or else. I am 😡 at you.”

His parents shared the note on Instagram wondering if they should be upset, at the need for more money for a tooth, or proud, at the gumption to negotiate with the tooth fairy.

No word yet on how the tooth fairy will handle the demands from this 7-year-old.