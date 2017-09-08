DONATE TO THE HOUSTON FOOD BANK |

Southwest Airlines Flew A Cabin Full Of Dogs And Cats Rescued From Harvey

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Animals, Cats, Dogs, Flight, harvey, hurricane, rescued, Southwest Airlines
(Photo credit: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines is helping displaced pets affected by Hurricane Harvey find their forever homes, and they went all the way as to use an entire flight to bring home a bunch of animals.

According to People, on Wednesday a Southwest cabin full of 64 dogs and cats were flown from over crowded Texas shelters to San Diego, Calif. in order to make room for family pets whose humans are currently displaced from their homes.

All together now: OHMYGOODNESS AWWWWWWWWWW!!!! All the feels!!!

Southwest Airlines coordinated with Texas rescue group, Operation Pets Alive!, and San Diego’s Helen Woodward Animal Center, where the 64 animals have relocated to after their 1,400-mile flight.

Four medical personnel from HWAC flew to Texas to help the organization and provide medical care for shelter animals.

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live