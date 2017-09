I have a baby shower on Sunday but yesterday we were offered one ticket each to go to the Texans game on Sunday. I was all excited and totally forgot about the baby shower but if you send the gift it’s ok right?

Would you be upset? I don’t wanna hurt anyone’s feelings and if it something that is going to hurt someone’s feelings. Totally will go. However, it’s Texans opening day. Liberty White Out. Honoring First responders.

Go Right?

Or don’t?

What would you do?