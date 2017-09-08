The Texans Cheerleaders Came By With Details On Sunday’s LIBERTY WHITE OUT Game

The Texans Cheerleaders stopped by MIX today to give us all the info about the fun leading up to Sunday’s big Texans game, here’s some good info:

Texans Friday is back! Wear your Texans gear today & stop by the Fuddruckers in Greenway Plaza from noon – 1pm for a FREE milk shake, chance to win game tickets & meet Texans Cheerleaders

Full details for each Texans Friday are on the Events Calendar at HoustonTexans.com

The LIBERTY WHITE OUT GAME on Sunday, September 10, 2017…it starts at noon vs. Jacksonville Jaguars!

• WEAR WHITE & ARRIVE EARLY – First 40,000 fans receive foam fingers compliments of BHP

• Homefield Advantage & Coin Toss Captains include Hurricane Harvey heroes & city officials vital to relief efforts

• CLAY WALKER national anthem performance with Challenger the American Bald Eagle flyover & first responders holding US & Texas flags

• Eli Young Band halftime performance with Texas A&M University Aggie Wranglers

• Houston Strong t-shirts & Houston Texans Foundation Silent Auction proceeds will benefit relief efforts

And don’t forget to lace up your shoes for our Running of the Bulls 5K & kids 1K next Sunday, September 17 at NRG Park

Online registration closes this Monday at noon, so register today at HoustonTexans.com