Zayn Malik Defends Taylor Swift from Backlash

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift has received both devoted support and negative backlash in response to her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Adding to the people in her corner – former One Direction singer Zayn Malik who has stepped forward in support of the pop icon.

“I don’t pay too much attention to what people even say about me,” the singer told Fader when he was asked if he could relate to Swift’s situation. “I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they’re cool with me, then I base my relationship on that.”

“In terms of relating to it, of course I relate to things being written about us all the time. But I don’t listen to it,” Malik continued. “I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard. That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her (“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack), it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.”