3 FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open Today

For those affected by Hurricane Harvey, there will be three State of Texas/FEMA Disaster Recover Centers open today, Monday, September 11th, 2017 in Houston, Katy and Baytown! These recovery centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in 39 counties included in the Texas federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent floods.

The new centers are at the following locations:

Katy Mills Mall (Fort Bend County)

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy TX 77494

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Baytown Community Center (Harris County)

2407 Market Street

Baytown TX 77520

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Greenspoint Mall (Harris County)

263 Greenspoint Mall

Houston TX 77060

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the State and other agencies will be at the centers to talk about assistance and to help anyone who needs guidance in filing an application. SBA representatives are available to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program and help business owners and residents apply to SBA.

Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment allowing disaster survivors to use amplified telephones, phones that display text, amplified listening devices for people with hearing loss, and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

If possible, homeowners, renters and businesses should register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center. Eligible residents may register for assistance the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Phone 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS -Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585 ). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

(voice, -Video Relay Service) (TTY: ). Multilingual operators are available (press for Spanish). Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app

The following information is helpful when registering:

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).

Current mailing address.

Current telephone number.

Insurance information.

Total household annual income.

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

Disaster survivors can visit any of the centers for assistance. Locations of other recovery centers are online at www.fema.gov/DRC.

SOURCE