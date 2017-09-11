96 Second News: New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer; ‘IT’ Crushes Box Office

**The first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed was released yesterday, and shows a little bit of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele’s wedding!

The final installment of the trilogy based on E.L. James’ best-selling books sees Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) tie the knot but things quickly take a dangerous turn. The one-minute-long teaser, which was released on Anastasia’s birthday, features the tagline “Mrs. Grey will see you now,” and opens with the couple exchanging vows.

The film will be released on Valentine’s Day 2018.

**The remake of Stephen King’s “It” crushed the competition, and several box office records bringing in $117.2 million this weekend. That’s the biggest opening ever for a horror movie, or for any movie in the month of September.

It’s also the third-biggest opening of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast” ($174.8 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” ($146.5 million).

It” also made $62 million overseas, for a global total of $179.2 million, and it only cost $35 million to make.

“Home Again“, starring Reese Witherspoon, was second, opening with just $9 million.

And Charlie Sheen’s “9/11” movie TANKED. It ran in 425 theaters and made $102,500 and landed in 32nd place. THIRTY SECOND PLACE, lol.

Here are the top 5:

1. NEW: “It“, $117.2 million.

2. NEW: “Home Again“, $9 million.

3. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard“, $4.9 million. Up to $64.9 million in its 4th week.

4. “Annabelle: Creation“, $4 million. Up to $96.3 million in its 5th week.

5. “Wind River“, $3.2 million. Up to $25 million in its 6th week.

**”Die Hard” is being turned into a book called “A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic“. It LOOKS like a kids’ book but obviously, it’s for adults.

It tells the story of a New York police officer who single-handedly takes down a gang of European terrorists.

It comes out on October 17th, and it’s supposed to retail for $17.

**Kristen Bell was filming a movie in Orlando, and wasn’t able to evacuate for Hurricane Irma in time, so she got stuck at her hotel. That’s when she saw a Tweet from her “Frozen” co-star Josh Gad, who plays Olaf the snowman.

He said his parents, his brothers, his sister-in-law, his niece, and his nephew were stuck in Florida too, so she got them a room at her hotel.

Josh Tweeted, quote, “They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristen. You are truly an angel sent from above.”

Kristen also went to a shelter and sang a song from “Frozen”.

**A new study found the emoji that’s the most popular in every state. Here are some of the highlights:

1. The poop is number one in five states. They are: Arizona . . . Wyoming . . . North Dakota . . . Wisconsin . . . and New Jersey.

2. There are two states where the ANGRY face is number one: Kansas and New Hampshire. And in Arkansas, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, the sad crying face is number one.

3. There are 10 states where the most popular emoji is a smiling face or the “laughing so hard I’m crying” face: Alaska . . . Ohio . . . Tennessee . . . Alabama . . . North Carolina . . . West Virginia . . . Utah . . . Montana . . . Maine . . . and Rhode Island.

4. The eggplant is number one in three states: Idaho . . . Missouri . . . and Virginia.

5. And the peach is number one in Texas and Michigan.

Get the full list >>> HERE

**John Mayer has no shame in hitting on women via social media. Remember just last month he tried to score a date with music producer David Foster’s daughter by flirting with her in the comments of an Instagram post.

Well on Friday, John Tweeted, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.”

And Nicki flirted right back, saying, quote, “Would my body be your wonderland?”

Which apparently left John speechless, because he replied, quote, “Please hold, losing my [stuff]. This isn’t my reply yet.”

That was Friday, and we still haven’t seen a reply…

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

**Beyonce and her mom Tina were in Houston over the weekend serving food to Hurricane Harvey survivors

More Beyoncé and Tina Knowles-Lawson today at St. John’s downtown for Harvey relief https://t.co/rlsRZQIP1m pic.twitter.com/JXDxJczWJG — Joey Guerra (@joeyguerra) September 9, 2017

. . .as well as Janet Jackson had a show at the Toyota Center but beforehand she visited people at GRB who still can’t return to their homes.

WATCH: Janet Jackson visits a shelter in Houston https://t.co/xNTcKRy4Mq — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 8, 2017

And it may have not been the outcome that Texans fans wanted at the game yesterday, but if you were wondering…JJ Watt’s Houston Relief Fund is currently sitting at $31 million.

$30 MILLION! And tomorrow is Gameday! https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2017

**Bruno Mars is bringing his 24K Magic to a TV near you. Us Weekly reports that he filmed a TV special in New York City yesterday.

A source told Us exclusively that Mars is shooting a top-secret network TV special, performing a special show at the Apollo Theater.

“He will shoot the show two times in front of two different audiences,” the source tells Us. “It’s straight-out music with interview segments to be spliced in, like the Adele concert [that ran on NBC last year].”