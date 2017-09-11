Couple Breaks Up After Buying Texans Season Tickets Together

Tim Warner/Getty Images

So let’s just say you’ve been dating a guy for a couple of months and a friend is selling their season tickets and you decide that your relationship is at that level where you wanna make the commitment to buy Texans’ season tickets together.

Now, it’s six months later, the Texans had their first game yesterday.  Things have been rocky. You all get into an argument after the game and you decide that this just isn’t working. Problem is, you all bought the tickets, together!

Now what do you do?

Sell them?

Nope you all are huge fans and don’t wanna miss the season.

Go together?

You all can’t even be in the same group chat at this point.

So what do you do?

Is there an easy compromise?

