Heeeeeeere she is, MISS AMERICAAAA!

Sorry, I’m a sucker for a good beauty pageant. 🙂

Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss America 2018, Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund!

She won the title after beating out the rest of the competitors during Sunday’s show, which was hosted by Chris Harrison live from Atlantic City.

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her successor’s head as the new Miss America accepted her new duties.