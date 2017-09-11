Houston Radio Raises $300k For Houston Food Bank

Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 11th 25 Houston Radio stations banded together on-air, online and on social media to help raise money for the Houston Food Bank to benefit the people of Houston after the catastrophic events of Hurricane Harvey.

Over the three day event, the people of Houston donated $299,804 to the Houston Food Bank. For every dollar donated to the Houston Food Bank, it creates three meals for someone in need. That means the people of Houston and Houston Radio helped create 899,412 meals for the people of need after Hurricane Harvey.

This is exactly why his great city will rebuild, rebound, and be stronger.