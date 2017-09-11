JJ Watt’s Great Grandma Wore His Texans Jersey To Church

This has to be one of the greatest stories I saw on social media this weekend.

Did you know that Grandparents’ Day is September 10? Well, JJ Watt’s GREAT GRANDMA didn’t forget…as a matter of fact, the 99-year-old (she’s 99!) sported his #99 jersey to church on Sunday! HOW CUTE IS THAT?!

JJ Watt's 99-year-old great-grandmother is rocking his jersey at church this morning. (via The Watt Family) pic.twitter.com/6l2jIpxm3t — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

ESPN shared the cute photo, and according to the Chronicle…within just a few hours, the tweet had over 3,100 retweets and 15,000 likes.

Sunday’s game may not have gone so well, but at least JJ got this MUCH DESERVED moment which was so awesome!