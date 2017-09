Billboard Music Award Winner Lindsey Stirling makes her way to Houston on her upcoming winter tour. The tour begins November 8th in Albany, NY and concludes on December 23rd in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stirling will be in Houston on November 27th at the Revention Music Center

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday September 15th at 10 am

The Live Nation presale will take place on Thursday, September 14th from 10 am until 10 pm

Tickets will be available on LiveNation.com