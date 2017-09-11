Man Gives A Woman The Final Generator In The Store And It Will Give You All The Feels

As Irma was bearing down on Florida residents scrambled to get supplies and generators. That’s what Pam Brrekke was doing. She had driven 30 miles to buy a generator from a Lowe’s in Orlando because her father is on an oxygen machine and he can’t go without electricity.

When she got to the store she was the man in front of her got the last generator and she broke down in tears.

That’s when Ramon Santiago saw her and walked up to her to give her his generator that he was going to buy. Pam gave him a big hug and called him her “angel”.

Ramon said he knew she needed it.