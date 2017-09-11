DONATE TO THE HOUSTON FOOD BANK |

Sarah’s Weekend In Five Photos

 

I’m not gonna lie Friday night I was exhausted I went to a friend’s happy hour for her birthday.

This friend: This is what she was doing when I came back up to work on Friday 🙂

tracy Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday I was out at the Food Bank making disaster relief boxes with Joop. He works at Lyondell Bassel and is a huge fan of the show!

food bank 2 Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday night I was honored to be asked to marry a listener named Erin and her husband Cody at one of the prettiest venues I have ever seen. Congrats to the Bride and Groom!

wedding 2 Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday it was all about the Texans!

texans 1 Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

This was us celebrating when Watson got put in.

texans game 2 Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

No photos from the loss 😦  In order to get over the sadness of that loss what do you do? Go out to eat with the kids to celebrate the first day of school!!!!!

dinner 1 Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

