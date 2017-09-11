This Site Tells You If Your Info has Been Leaked To Hackers!

My goodness, it seems like every week I get a new debit card in the mail because some company (they never tell me who) has been hacked and my sensitive information has been leaked to some grandma’s basement hacker.

A website called Haveibeenpwned.com allows you to simply type in your email address and see all the sites and companies that have been HACKED that your email address has been registered with! “Pwn” is nerdy internet speak for “defeated.” Type it in and see if you can beat my SEVEN hacked services!\

Then go back to using to same pet name with a 1 after it you have been using as a password since sixth grade.