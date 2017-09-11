Tiffani Thiessen Won’t Kiss & Tell On Zack & Slater

If you watched Saved by the Bell growing up you probably had dreams of kissing Zack Morris or A.C. Slater or being one of them and kissing Kelly Kapowski. Well Tiffani Thiessen was lucky enough to BE Kelly and she was often stuck in the love triangle of the three high school friends.

In a video with US Weekly, Tiffany was a little non-committal when asked which of Mark-Paul Gosselaar or Mario Lopez was better when they had to lock lips.

“That’s a hard one,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 43, said. “I kissed probably Zack more so if you went with that answer, I guess.”

THAT ISN’T THE ANSWER WE WANTED KELLY!

Sorry.

We’re sure many out there wouldn’t mind still figuring out which of the actors is the better spot to land during spin the bottle.