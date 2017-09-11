Which Item Was NOT In Sarah’s Car

Sarah offered to drive us to the Houston Texans game yesterday, and as nice of offer as it was–we knew her car was going to be a mess.

Why?

Because Sarah’s car is ALWAYS a mess. (no offense, lol)

When I got in the car, I immediately noticed a few things that should probably not be there.

We played a game this morning that had you guess which item was NOT in Sarah’s car after we gave you this list:

1 – A tube of toothpaste

2 – A Texans t-shirt

3 – 1 high heel shoe

4 – A rainbow headband

5 – A Star Wars blanket

6 – A Rice Owl hat

Here are the 5 items that WERE in her car. I took pictures, hahaha!

1.) A tube of toothpaste.

sarah 5 e1505136119726 Which Item Was NOT In Sarahs Car

2.) 1 high heel shoe. Yes, JUST ONE.

sarah 1 e1505136148712 Which Item Was NOT In Sarahs Car

3.) A rainbow headband.

sarah 2 e1505136280492 Which Item Was NOT In Sarahs Car

4.) A Star Wars blanket.

sarah 3 e1505136898262 Which Item Was NOT In Sarahs Car

5.) A Rice Owls hat.

sarah 4 Which Item Was NOT In Sarahs Car

 

The TEXANS T SHIRT was the only item not in her car.

I know, shocking. LOL

