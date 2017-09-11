Sarah offered to drive us to the Houston Texans game yesterday, and as nice of offer as it was–we knew her car was going to be a mess.

Why?

Because Sarah’s car is ALWAYS a mess. (no offense, lol)

When I got in the car, I immediately noticed a few things that should probably not be there.

We played a game this morning that had you guess which item was NOT in Sarah’s car after we gave you this list:

1 – A tube of toothpaste

2 – A Texans t-shirt

3 – 1 high heel shoe

4 – A rainbow headband

5 – A Star Wars blanket

6 – A Rice Owl hat

Here are the 5 items that WERE in her car. I took pictures, hahaha!

1.) A tube of toothpaste.

2.) 1 high heel shoe. Yes, JUST ONE.

3.) A rainbow headband.

4.) A Star Wars blanket.

5.) A Rice Owls hat.

The TEXANS T SHIRT was the only item not in her car.

I know, shocking. LOL