Sarah offered to drive us to the Houston Texans game yesterday, and as nice of offer as it was–we knew her car was going to be a mess.
Why?
Because Sarah’s car is ALWAYS a mess. (no offense, lol)
When I got in the car, I immediately noticed a few things that should probably not be there.
We played a game this morning that had you guess which item was NOT in Sarah’s car after we gave you this list:
1 – A tube of toothpaste
2 – A Texans t-shirt
3 – 1 high heel shoe
4 – A rainbow headband
5 – A Star Wars blanket
6 – A Rice Owl hat
Here are the 5 items that WERE in her car. I took pictures, hahaha!
1.) A tube of toothpaste.
2.) 1 high heel shoe. Yes, JUST ONE.
3.) A rainbow headband.
4.) A Star Wars blanket.
5.) A Rice Owls hat.
The TEXANS T SHIRT was the only item not in her car.
I know, shocking. LOL