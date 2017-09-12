96 Second News: Star Studded Hurricane Harvey Telethon Tonight; Ryan Gosling Wishes He Never Quit…Ballet?

**A huge list of celebrities will be on hand for tonight’s telethon set to raise money for the victims of Harvey AND Irma. They include:

Justin Bieber, Drake, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Blake Shelton, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara, Michael Strahan, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Al Pacino, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, Dave Matthews, Jon Stewart, Chris Paul, Demi Lovato, Diddy, and Leo DiCaprio.

The show airs live from L.A., New York, and Nashville, from 8:00 to 9:00 P.M. eastern on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, MTV, BET, and CMT.

It’ll also be on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

**When several transplanted Houstonians in New York approached the owners of Avenida Cantina (a Tex-Mex restaurant in NYC) about hosting a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, they figured they would be lucky to get 80 of their friends to attend.

According to KTRK and CultureMap, on Thursday night, upwards of 200 people and their friends packed the small restaurant to support the cause.

They raised nearly $2,500 to send to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, established by Mayor Sylvester Turner, and the American Red Cross.

The restaurant’s chef, former Houstonian Adriana Maldonado, whipped up a special taco for the event called the “JJ Watt Taco” — a flour tortilla filled with barbecue brisket over a mound of garlic mashed potatoes and topped with sour cream. All proceeds from the sale of each $6 taco go to Watt’s Harvey Relief fund.

**Ryan Gosling shared one of his biggest regrets in a new interview, and I bet you’ll never guess which sport he wished he never quit as a kid…

It’s that he wishes he wouldn’t have quit BALLET lessons as a kid.

He says, quote, “I’d been training [in ballet], but never got to the point where I was comfortable with it. It was a struggle for me . . . I thought it was too girly. So I didn’t spend the time on it that I should have. But I really wish that I had, because it can bring such a benefit to your life.”

**Kmart just announced that it’s not going to be calling its plus-sized clothing “plus-size” any more. No . . . it will now be in a section called “Fabulously Sized.”

A spokeswoman said, quote, “Our members . . . told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should call it something different. They absolutely love this whole mantra of ‘Fabulously Sized.'”

**You don’t need to drop almost a grand on sneakers, but if you are going to spend that much, you at least wanna buy ones that look good, right? Well these aren’t for you then.

A fashion company called Balenciaga just released a new pair of running shoes that cost $800.

They look kind of like a seven-layer dip turned into a shoe. As one person wrote on Twitter, quote, “they look like shoes in the lost-and-found at school.”

**Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 is working with other artists on an album called “Dog Songs“, to raise money for dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey. All the songs are about famous dogs, like Dinky from “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and Einstein from “Back to the Future”.

Other songs pay tribute to Scooby Doo, Santa’s Little Helper from “The Simpsons”, and Daisy from “John Wick”.

“Dog Songs” has 14 tracks, and it’s only 8 bucks, and all the proceeds going to the ASPCA.

**Jef Holm will probably NOT be watching the new season of The Bachelor this year. The Bachelorette alum (who won the final rose of Emily Maynard’s 8th season) slammed his ex friend and new season 22 lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. via Twitter last week.

Holm first took a dig at Arie shortly after he was announced as the new Bachelor tweeting, “Oh the stories I could tell…”

After Bachelor blogger Reality Steve tweeted, “Most positive reaction the Bachelor has ever had!” Jef responded with, “I’ve actually never even been inside a sorority house. As for him…I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting”

I’ve actually never even been inside a sorority house. As for him…I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) September 7, 2017

**To help those in need after Hurricane Harvey, Walmart is sending food trucks across the area to hand out free tacos, burgers and ice cream.

The locations are listed below:

Monday, Sept. 11

The Woodlands Township and Patriot Day of Remembrance and First Responders Day

2099 Lake Robbins Dr.

The Woodlands, TX 77380

4-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Woodlands Fire Dept

9951 Grogans Mill Rd.

Spring, TX 77380

11-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Church at Creeks End

20010 Kuykendahl Rd.

Spring, TX 77379

11AM-3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Pathways Church

20802 Rhodes Road

Spring, TX 77388

11AM-3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Chamber of Commerce

6902 Farm to Market 2920 Ste. 1

Spring, TX 77379

12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Walmart Store #351

25800 Kuykendahl Rd.

Tomball, TX 77375

1-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Walmart Store #5959

111 Yale Street

Houston, TX 77007

1-5 p.m.